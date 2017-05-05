Photo via Facebook
Last September, Die Antwoord were involved in a minor kerfluffle when Exclaim published an interview insinuating the South African rap-ravers would be breaking up in September 2017. Co-founder Ninja contended he was taken out of context and that the group “will be working on our fifth final [Die Antwoord] album and then continue to shoot a [Die Antwoord] feature film.” Semantics aside, this April they announced the album in question would be called The Book of Zef and today they’ve released its lead single.
Named “Love Drug”, the new track should please long-time fans with its hand claps, pounding percussion, and techno breakdown. As the title suggests, the song compares love to a drug addiction. “I got you under my skin, baby/ You got me fucked up, feels like I’m losing my mind/ Shut up and kiss me with tongue/ I’m out of control, what the fuck.” Listen to it below.
Die Antwoord will headed out on the road this summer in support of the Mount Ninji and Da Nice Time Kid follow-up, with dates in the North America, Mexico, and Europe. The full touring schedule is below.
Die Antwoord 2017 Tour Dates:
05/19 – Monterrey, MX @ Palestino Libanes
05/20 – Alamitos, MX @ Corona Revolution Festival
06/09 – Bethel, NY @ Mysteryland USA
06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Spring Awakening Festival
06/22 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox Festival
06/23 – Neuhusen, DE @ Southside Festival
06/24 – Marseille, FR @ Parc Chanot
06/25 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/29 – Seinäjoki, FI @ Provinssirock Festival
06/30 – Norrköping, SE @ Bravalla Festival
07/04-05 – Hradec Kralove, CZ @ Rock For People Festival
07/06-08 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live Festival
07/07-09 – Normandy, FR @ Beauregard Festival
07/11 – Argeles Sur Mer, FR @ Parc De Valmy
07/12-15 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
07/13 – Aix-Les-Bains, FR @ Musilac
07/14 – Carhaix, FR @ Les Vieilles Charrues Festival
07/16 – Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt! Festival
08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/26 – Portland, OR @ Project Pabst Festival
08/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
08/29 – Edmonton, AB @ Shaw Conference Centre
08/30 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre
09/01 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival