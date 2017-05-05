Photo via Facebook

Last September, Die Antwoord were involved in a minor kerfluffle when Exclaim published an interview insinuating the South African rap-ravers would be breaking up in September 2017. Co-founder Ninja contended he was taken out of context and that the group “will be working on our fifth final [Die Antwoord] album and then continue to shoot a [Die Antwoord] feature film.” Semantics aside, this April they announced the album in question would be called The Book of Zef and today they’ve released its lead single.

Named “Love Drug”, the new track should please long-time fans with its hand claps, pounding percussion, and techno breakdown. As the title suggests, the song compares love to a drug addiction. “I got you under my skin, baby/ You got me fucked up, feels like I’m losing my mind/ Shut up and kiss me with tongue/ I’m out of control, what the fuck.” Listen to it below.

Die Antwoord will headed out on the road this summer in support of the Mount Ninji and Da Nice Time Kid follow-up, with dates in the North America, Mexico, and Europe. The full touring schedule is below.

Die Antwoord 2017 Tour Dates:

05/19 – Monterrey, MX @ Palestino Libanes

05/20 – Alamitos, MX @ Corona Revolution Festival

06/09 – Bethel, NY @ Mysteryland USA

06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Spring Awakening Festival

06/22 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox Festival

06/23 – Neuhusen, DE @ Southside Festival

06/24 – Marseille, FR @ Parc Chanot

06/25 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/29 – Seinäjoki, FI @ Provinssirock Festival

06/30 – Norrköping, SE @ Bravalla Festival

07/04-05 – Hradec Kralove, CZ @ Rock For People Festival

07/06-08 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live Festival

07/07-09 – Normandy, FR @ Beauregard Festival

07/11 – Argeles Sur Mer, FR @ Parc De Valmy

07/12-15 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

07/13 – Aix-Les-Bains, FR @ Musilac

07/14 – Carhaix, FR @ Les Vieilles Charrues Festival

07/16 – Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt! Festival

08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/26 – Portland, OR @ Project Pabst Festival

08/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

08/29 – Edmonton, AB @ Shaw Conference Centre

08/30 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre

09/01 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival