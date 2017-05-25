Dinosaur Jr. announce more 2017 tour dates, plus their very own emojis

Photo by Nina Corcoran

Dinosaur Jr. have spent a good chunk of the year touring the world behind their 2016 album, Give Me A Glimpse of What Yer Not. The alt-rock veterans will continue to stay on the road for the next couple of months, as they’ve confirmed an extensive trek across Europe and the US.

Running from early June through the end of October, the jaunt kicks off with a round of stops across the Atlantic, including Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, and Hamburg. Dinosaur Jr. will then return stateside for gigs in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Dallas, Phoenix, San Francisco, and Chicago, where they’re set to stage a full album performance of 1987’s You’re Living All Over Me at Riot Fest.

Find the full itinerary below.

Dinosaur Jr. 2017 Tour Dates:

06/04 – Geneva, CH @ L’Usine

06/05 – Dachau, DE @ Dachauer Musiksommer

06/06 – Stuttgart, DE @ Im Witzemann

06/07 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

06/09 – Paris, FR @ Download Festival

06/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Fest

06/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36

06/13 – Bochum, DE @ Zeche

06/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

06/15 – Bremen, DE @ Schlachthof

07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/09 – Six Fours Les Plages, FR @ Pointu Festival

07/10 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte

07/11 – Padua, IT @ Parco Della Musica

07/12 – Zurich, CH @ Plaza

07/14 – Limburg, BE @ Rock Herk Festival

07/15 – Benicassim, ES @ Benicassim Festival

07/18 – Terni, IT @ Anfiteatro Estate Terni

07/19 – Dornbirn, AT @ Conrad Sohm

07/20 – Vienna, AT @ Wuk

07/22 – Reykjavik, IS @ Laugardalshöllin

08/03 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon Festival

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/27 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

09/28 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/30 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater

10/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/04 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

10/05 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

10/08 – Richmond, VA @ The National

10/11 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

10/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/13 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

10/14 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

10/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

10/18 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

10/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/24 – Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

10/26 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/27 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow

10/28 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Founders Brewing Co.

10/29 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

Along with the tour news, Dinosaur Jr. have released a new set of emojis… of themselves. Created by Emoji Fame, the collection features colorful and wacky illustrations of band members J Mascis and Lou Barlow, as well as the kick-ass skateboarding bulldog from the group’s “Tiny” music video. Download the emojis here.

Below, revisit the video for "Tiny":