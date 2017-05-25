Dinosaur Jr. announce more 2017 tour dates, plus their very own emojis

Photo by Nina Corcoran
Dinosaur Jr. have spent a good chunk of the year touring the world behind their 2016 album, Give Me A Glimpse of What Yer Not. The alt-rock veterans will continue to stay on the road for the next couple of months, as they’ve confirmed an extensive trek across Europe and the US.
Running from early June through the end of October, the jaunt kicks off with a round of stops across the Atlantic, including Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, and Hamburg. Dinosaur Jr. will then return stateside for gigs in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Dallas, Phoenix, San Francisco, and Chicago, where they’re set to stage a full album performance of 1987’s You’re Living All Over Me at Riot Fest.
Find the full itinerary below.
Dinosaur Jr. 2017 Tour Dates:
06/04 – Geneva, CH @ L’Usine
06/05 – Dachau, DE @ Dachauer Musiksommer
06/06 – Stuttgart, DE @ Im Witzemann
06/07 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
06/09 – Paris, FR @ Download Festival
06/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Fest
06/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36
06/13 – Bochum, DE @ Zeche
06/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
06/15 – Bremen, DE @ Schlachthof
07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/09 – Six Fours Les Plages, FR @ Pointu Festival
07/10 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte
07/11 – Padua, IT @ Parco Della Musica
07/12 – Zurich, CH @ Plaza
07/14 – Limburg, BE @ Rock Herk Festival
07/15 – Benicassim, ES @ Benicassim Festival
07/18 – Terni, IT @ Anfiteatro Estate Terni
07/19 – Dornbirn, AT @ Conrad Sohm
07/20 – Vienna, AT @ Wuk
07/22 – Reykjavik, IS @ Laugardalshöllin
08/03 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon Festival
09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/27 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met
09/28 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/30 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater
10/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/04 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
10/05 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
10/08 – Richmond, VA @ The National
10/11 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
10/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
10/13 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre
10/14 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
10/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
10/18 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
10/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
10/24 – Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
10/26 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
10/27 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow
10/28 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Founders Brewing Co.
10/29 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre
Along with the tour news, Dinosaur Jr. have released a new set of emojis… of themselves. Created by Emoji Fame, the collection features colorful and wacky illustrations of band members J Mascis and Lou Barlow, as well as the kick-ass skateboarding bulldog from the group’s “Tiny” music video. Download the emojis here.
Below, revisit the video for “Tiny”: