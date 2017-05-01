Featured photo by​ ​Vanessa Heins

While in Canada promoting their latest album, Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not, Dinosaur Jr. stopped by CBC’s The Strombo Show to deliver what could well be the loudest living room performance ever. (We have no evidence to back this up, but look at the size of those amps!) Cramped in the tiny space in front of a crowd that included members of Broken Social Scene, The Strumbellas, and The Beaches, the band ripped through four tracks from throughout their career. Damian Abraham of Fucked Up was also there, but he didn’t stay an audience member for long.

To help close out the set, Abraham joined J. Mascis and the band for their cover of Last Rights’ “Chunks”. The song was originally released as a B-side to Dinosaur Jr.’s 1989 cover of The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven”, and it’s not the first time Abraham has played it with the band. “This is the first band I ever saw live,” the Fucked Up singer said after the performance, “and still the greatest band in the fucking world.”

Check out video of Dinosaur Jr.’s entire Strombo appearance above, with “Chunks” kicking off at the 12:45 mark.

Setlist:

Fury (0:00)

Goin’ Down (3:12)

Gargoyle (8:05)

Chunks (feat. Damian Abraham) (12:45)