Dirty Projectors, The Roots, Tyondai Braxon, D∆WN perform “Cool Your Heart” on Fallon — watch

An infectious, dance-worthy appearance in support of Dave Longstreth's latest LP

by
on May 11, 2017, 9:58am
Dirty Projectors appeared as the musical guest on Wednesday’s installment of The Tonight Show, and mastermind Dave Longstreth brought along some of his famous friends.

Joining him for the infectious performance of “Cool Your Heart” were the track’s collaborators, experimental R&B singer D∆WN and Tyondai Braxton, former singer of Battles. Fallon’s house band The Roots also joined in to add another spark to the dynamic evening. Come for the stars, stay for their feel-good dance moves.

“Cool Your Heart”, which also features co-writing credits from Solange Knowles, appears on Dirty Projectors’ latest self-titled LP.

