Donald Trump blasts “filthy” Stephen Colbert: “You have kids watching”

Last week, Late Show host Stephen Colbert came under fire after making an incendiary, albeit factual, joke about how Donald Trump is Vladimir Putin’s cock holster. The man who famously bragged about grabbing women by the genitals has now responded in an interview with Time. “There’s nothing funny about what [Colbert] says,” responded the man who famously insinuated that a female news anchor asked tough questions because she was on her menstrual cycle. “And you have kids watching,” added the man who famously mocked a disabled reporter, who famously blamed female soldiers for bringing sexual assault upon themselves, and who famously fawned over Paris Hilton when she was just 12 years old.

Read Trump’s full comments below:

Oops, sorry, wrong quote. My bad.