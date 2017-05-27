Drake reunites with The Weeknd for spirited hometown performance: Video and setlist

Feature photo by Ollie Millington

Toronto native The Weeknd made a return home as part of his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour Friday night. Following a massive 23-song set featuring guest appearances from Rae Sremmurd, Belly, and 6lack, the R&B singer blew the roof off of the Air Canada Centre by bringing out the 6 God himself, Drake.

Drake first delivered a spirited performance of the What a Time to Be Alive track “Jumpman” before pausing to tell the crowd he came out “to support one of the most important artists of this generation.” The rapper also shouted out their OVOXO connection which dates back to The Weekend’s vital contributions to Take Care. From there, he ran through the More Life cut “Gyalchester” before closing his appearance out by imploring the crowd to sing along to “Fake Love” with him. Watch fan-shot video above.

Setlist:

Starboy

Party Monster

Reminder

Six Feet Under

Low Life

Might Not (with Belly)

Sidewalks

Crew Love

Often

Acquainted

Or Nah (Ty Dolla $ign cover)

Some Way (with Nav)

Tell Your Friends / Die for You

True Colors

Wicked Games

Angel

Earned It

PRBLMS (with 6LACK)

In the Night

Rockin’

Black Beatles (with Rae Sremmurd)

Secrets / Can’t Feel My Face

I Feel It Coming

Encore:

Jumpman (performed by Drake)

Gyalchester (performed by Drake)

Fake Love (performed by Drake)

The Hills