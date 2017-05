Drake was among the star attractions at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, but he didn’t actually perform inside Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. Instead, the Toronto rapper could be found in the middle of the Bellagio fountains and ran through the More Life track “Gyalchester”. The epic performance, his first major TV appearance in nearly a year, concluded with fireworks. Catch the replay above.

