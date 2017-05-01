This past Saturday, Eddie Vedder took the stage at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club as part of the annual Hot Stove Cool Music benefit concert. The event was put together by Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein, who is a friend of the Pearl Jam leader.

As with anything Cubs-related, diehard fan Vedder went all out during his set that evening. Along with Pearl Jam staples (“Corduroy”, “Better Man”), the Seattle frontman launched into a marathon of rock cover songs. Among those he tackled: The Who’s “The Kids Are Alright,” ” I Can’t Explain”; Bruce Springsteen’s “Bobby Jean”; Talking Heads’ “Love -> Building on Fire”; and The Rolling Stones’ “Waiting on a Friend”. Vedder also ran through “Rockin’ in the Free World” by Neil Young, Aerosmith’s “Draw the Line”, and Squeeze’s “Another Nail in My Heart.”

Check out fan-caught footage of Vedder’s set below. For the performance, he was backed by members of Letters to Cleo, Buffalo Tom, and Belly, as well as legendary baseball reporter Peter Gammons.

“I Can’t Explain”:

“Waiting on a Friend”:





“Another Nail in My Heart”:





“Love -> Building on Fire”:





“Bobby Jean”:





“Rockin’ in the Free World”:





“Draw the Line”: