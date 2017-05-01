Menu
Eddie Vedder covers Bruce Springsteen, Talking Heads at Boston benefit concert — watch

Pearl Jam frontman also tackled classics from The Who, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, and Neil Young to raise money for Cubs-affiliated event

by
on May 01, 2017, 11:05am
This past Saturday, Eddie Vedder took the stage at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club as part of the annual Hot Stove Cool Music benefit concert. The event was put together by Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein, who is a friend of the Pearl Jam leader.

As with anything Cubs-related, diehard fan Vedder went all out during his set that evening. Along with Pearl Jam staples (“Corduroy”, “Better Man”), the Seattle frontman launched into a marathon of rock cover songs. Among those he tackled: The Who’s “The Kids Are Alright,” ” I Can’t Explain”; Bruce Springsteen’s “Bobby Jean”; Talking Heads’ “Love -> Building on Fire”; and The Rolling Stones’ “Waiting on a Friend”. Vedder also ran through “Rockin’ in the Free World” by Neil Young, Aerosmith’s “Draw the Line”, and Squeeze’s “Another Nail in My Heart.”

Check out fan-caught footage of Vedder’s set below. For the performance, he was backed by members of Letters to Cleo, Buffalo Tom, and Belly, as well as legendary baseball reporter Peter Gammons.

“I Can’t Explain”:

“Waiting on a Friend”:

“Another Nail in My Heart”:

“Love -> Building on Fire”:

“Bobby Jean”:

“Rockin’ in the Free World”:

“Draw the Line”:

 

