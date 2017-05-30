Eddie Vedder has kicked off his European solo tour with Glen Hansard, and, as we previously reported, the show’s have already proven themselves to be heartfelt and emotional in the wake of Chris Cornell’s passing. On Saturday night, the Pearl Jam frontman dabbled in dark themes, changing the lyrics of his own songs in between covers of Cat Stevens “Trouble” and Neil Young’s “The Needle and the Damage Done.”

Vedder also debuted a cover of Fugazi’s “I’m So Tired”, a song that both confronts and, in some ways, fetishizes suicide. Played solo on an organ, Vedder’s cover is spare, gorgeous, and deeply felt. Now, you can watch video of his cover of the song from the artist’s gig in Amsterdam this past Saturday. Check it out above.

Vedder’s tour lasts through the end of the month, and will find him playing cities in the U.K., Ireland, and Italy.