EMA, a.k.a. Erika Michelle Anderson, recently set an August 25th release date for her new album, Exile in the Outer Ring (via City Slang). Co-produced by Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Jacob Portrait, the The Future’s Void follow-up was heralded with the lead single “Aryan Nation”. Today, Anderson is back with another look at the new effort with “Breathalyzer”.
The track is a witchy cut of stalking synths and echoing percussion that vibrates out of the dark spaces just around the corner. “Breathalyzer” comes to us via it’s Alicia Gordon-directed video, which sees a pair of stylish druggies on the quest for a mind-altering substance that’s taken underneath the nails. As EMA herself told FADER,
“The story in ‘Breathalyzer’ is about kids getting fucked up in the back of a midlevel sedan and driving through suburban landscapes. I especially wanted to present a non-moralizing view of a woman deciding to take drugs. In most media representations, if a woman decides to take a substance she usually loses control and something bad happens. She is punished for her choices. I wanted to acknowledge that possibility of danger, but in the end she is her own judge as she confronts herself in the mirror while tripping heavily.”
Check out the video at the top of the page.
In support of Exile in the Outer Ring, EMA has also announced a run of European tour dates for the fall. Find those below.
EMA 2017 Tour Dates:
09/19 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall
09/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival
09/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ De Nieuwe Anita
09/23 – Cologne, DE @ King Georg
09/24 – Brussels, BE @ Autumn Falls // Botanique
09/26 – Berlin, DE @ Berghain // Certain People Festival *
09/27 – Munich, DE @ Kranhalle
09/28 – St. Gallen, CH @ Palace
09/29 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
09/30 – Paris, FR @ Le Batofar
10/02 – Brighton, UK @ Sticky Mike’s
10/03 – London, UK @ Oslo
10/04 – Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen
10/05 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Games Room
10/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
10/07 – Leicester, UK @ The Cookie
10/10 – Ljubljana, SI @ Hrupni večeri Noisey Nights Series, Gala hala
10/11 – Budapest, HU @ Dürer Kert
10/12 – Vienna, AT @ Arena
10/13 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
* = w/ Blank Mass and Forest Swords