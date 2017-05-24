EMA, a.k.a. Erika Michelle Anderson, recently set an August 25th release date for her new album, Exile in the Outer Ring (via City Slang). Co-produced by Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Jacob Portrait, the The Future’s Void follow-up was heralded with the lead single “Aryan Nation”. Today, Anderson is back with another look at the new effort with “Breathalyzer”.

The track is a witchy cut of stalking synths and echoing percussion that vibrates out of the dark spaces just around the corner. “Breathalyzer” comes to us via it’s Alicia Gordon-directed video, which sees a pair of stylish druggies on the quest for a mind-altering substance that’s taken underneath the nails. As EMA herself told FADER,

“The story in ‘Breathalyzer’ is about kids getting fucked up in the back of a midlevel sedan and driving through suburban landscapes. I especially wanted to present a non-moralizing view of a woman deciding to take drugs. In most media representations, if a woman decides to take a substance she usually loses control and something bad happens. She is punished for her choices. I wanted to acknowledge that possibility of danger, but in the end she is her own judge as she confronts herself in the mirror while tripping heavily.”

Check out the video at the top of the page.

In support of Exile in the Outer Ring, EMA has also announced a run of European tour dates for the fall. Find those below.

EMA 2017 Tour Dates:

09/19 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall

09/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival

09/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ De Nieuwe Anita

09/23 – Cologne, DE @ King Georg

09/24 – Brussels, BE @ Autumn Falls // Botanique

09/26 – Berlin, DE @ Berghain // Certain People Festival *

09/27 – Munich, DE @ Kranhalle

09/28 – St. Gallen, CH @ Palace

09/29 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

09/30 – Paris, FR @ Le Batofar

10/02 – Brighton, UK @ Sticky Mike’s

10/03 – London, UK @ Oslo

10/04 – Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen

10/05 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Games Room

10/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

10/07 – Leicester, UK @ The Cookie

10/10 – Ljubljana, SI @ Hrupni večeri Noisey Nights Series, Gala hala

10/11 – Budapest, HU @ Dürer Kert

10/12 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

10/13 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

* = w/ Blank Mass and Forest Swords