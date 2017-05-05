Photo by Doron Gild

As anticipation builds for Erasure’s 17th studio album, World Be Gone, the London synthpop veterans have released a new track from the Violet Flame follow-up. Named “Still It’s Not Over,” it follows last month’s single, “Love You to the Sky”.

Whereas the thumping “Love You to the Sky” is an upbeat ode to love, “Still It’s Not Over” is a pensive and moody remembrance of the duo’s participation in the gay rights movement — a fight which unfortunately still continues today. Listen to it below.

World Be Gone intends to give “the world and recent political upheavals a thoughtful examination,” according to press release. “I think there’s an under swell of opinion, and people are slowly waking up,” lead vocalist Andy Bell says. “I’m hoping that people will take the album in a positive way, that they’ll use it as optimistic rabble-rousing music.”

Erasure are headed on a European tour this summer, with both headlining dates and gigs alongside Robbie Williams scheduled. Check out the full slate of shows below.

Erasure 2017 Tour Dates:

05/27 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

05/28 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

05/29 – London, UK @ London Roundhouse

06/02 – Manchester, UK @ Ethiad Stadium ^

06/03 – Manchester, UK @ Ethiad Stadium ^

06/06 – Southampton, UK @ St. Mary’s Stadium ^

06/09 – Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield Stadium ^

06/13 – Coventry, UK @ Ricoh Stadium ^

06/17 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium ^

06/21 – Cardiff, UK @ Ethiad Stadium ^

06/23 – London, UK @ Stadium ^

06/26 – Dusseldorf, DE @ DDV Stadion ^

06/28 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Espirit Arena ^

06/29 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/01 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena ^

07/04 – Nijmegan, NL @ Goffertpark ^

07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Festivalpark ^

07/11 – Hannover, DE @ HDI Arena ^

07/14 – Verona, IT @ Stadio Bentegodi ^

07/15 – Lucca, IT @ Summer Festival ^

07/17 – Barolo, IT @ Collisioni Festival ^

07/19 – Frankfurt, DE @ Commerzbank Arena ^

07/22 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion ^

07/25 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne ^

07/26 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne ^

07/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena ^

08/01 – Trondheim, NO @ Granåsan Arena ^

08/04 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenhus Fortress ^

08/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Telia Parken ^

08/10 – Tampere, FL @ Ratina Stadium ^

08/13 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy ^

08/16 – Vilnius, LT @ Vingis Park ^

08/19 – Prague, CZ @ Airport Letnany ^

08/23 – Budapest, HU @ Groupama Arena ^

08/26 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium ^

08/29 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Wörthersee Stadium ^

09/02 – Zurich, CH @ Letzigrund Stadium ^

09/07 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Ledovi Dvorets Palace ^

09/10 – Moscow, RU @ Olympiski ^

^ = w/ Robbie Williams