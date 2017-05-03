Erykah Badu announces Badu vs. Everythang world tour

Photo by Philip Cosores

Erykah Badu gave us one of our favorite late-night performances of 2016. Now, the R&B veteran will bring her captivating live show to various corners of the globe on an upcoming tour.

Set to kick off the first week of May and run through early October, the jaunt includes dates in North America, Europe, and Asia. The Badu vs. Everythang tour also features a handful of scheduled festival appearances, such as Switzerland’s Montreaux Jazz Fest, FYF Fest in Los Angeles, and The Meadows Music and Arts Festival in New York.

Consult the full itinerary below. Badu’s last release was her 2015 mixtape, But You Caint Use My Phone.

Erykah Badu 2017 Tour Dates:

05/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Funk Fest

05/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Funk Fest

05/27 – Houston, TX @ Houston Arena Theater

05/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Lake Front Arena

07/06 – London, UK @ Hammerstein Theater

07/07 – London, UK @ Hammerstein Theater

07/08 – Paris, FR @ Palais des Sports

07/09 – Rotterdam, NL @ North Sea Jazz Fest

07/11 – Montreaux, CH @ Montreaux Jazz Fest

07/12 – Tuscany, IT @ Lucca Summer Fest

07/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tivoli Gardens

07/15 – Pori, FI @ Pori Jazz Festival

07/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

07/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

08/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ TBA

08/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Funk Fest

08/13 – Richmond, VA @ TBA

09/01 – Dallas, TX @ TBAAL Riverfront Jazz Festival

09/15 – Newark, NJ @ TBA

09/16 – New York, NY @ The Meadows Music and Arts Festival

09/22-23 – Chicago, IL @ Midwives Conference

10/01-12 – Tokyo, JP @ Camp Fest

10/09-10 – Osaka, JP @ BBL

Below revisit her Drake-sampling track “Cell U Lar Device”: