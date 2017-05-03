Erykah Badu announces Badu vs. Everythang world tour

Photo by Philip Cosores
Erykah Badu gave us one of our favorite late-night performances of 2016. Now, the R&B veteran will bring her captivating live show to various corners of the globe on an upcoming tour.
Set to kick off the first week of May and run through early October, the jaunt includes dates in North America, Europe, and Asia. The Badu vs. Everythang tour also features a handful of scheduled festival appearances, such as Switzerland’s Montreaux Jazz Fest, FYF Fest in Los Angeles, and The Meadows Music and Arts Festival in New York.
Consult the full itinerary below. Badu’s last release was her 2015 mixtape, But You Caint Use My Phone.
Erykah Badu 2017 Tour Dates:
05/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Funk Fest
05/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Funk Fest
05/27 – Houston, TX @ Houston Arena Theater
05/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Lake Front Arena
07/06 – London, UK @ Hammerstein Theater
07/07 – London, UK @ Hammerstein Theater
07/08 – Paris, FR @ Palais des Sports
07/09 – Rotterdam, NL @ North Sea Jazz Fest
07/11 – Montreaux, CH @ Montreaux Jazz Fest
07/12 – Tuscany, IT @ Lucca Summer Fest
07/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tivoli Gardens
07/15 – Pori, FI @ Pori Jazz Festival
07/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
07/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest
08/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ TBA
08/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Funk Fest
08/13 – Richmond, VA @ TBA
09/01 – Dallas, TX @ TBAAL Riverfront Jazz Festival
09/15 – Newark, NJ @ TBA
09/16 – New York, NY @ The Meadows Music and Arts Festival
09/22-23 – Chicago, IL @ Midwives Conference
10/01-12 – Tokyo, JP @ Camp Fest
10/09-10 – Osaka, JP @ BBL
Below revisit her Drake-sampling track “Cell U Lar Device”: