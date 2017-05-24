Photo by​ Jennifer Medina

​​Sometimes in life, you just trip and fall into serendipity. One week you’re meeting a new friend at school, the next you’re playing in their band as they tour Europe. In Paris, you decide to form a new band and pen your first song. Then you’re off to London, where you’re suddenly offered a record deal.

That’s the story of Psymon Spine, a band Peter Spears and Noah Prebish formed while on the road with the latter’s electronic project Karate. When the duo returned home from that fateful tour, they tapped Devon Kilburn, Nathaniel Coffey, and fellow Karate member “Brother Michael” Rudinski to flesh out their burgeoning band. This all happened back in 2013, and after four years spent touring, writing, and recording, Psymon Spine is finally ready to release their debut full-length.

Dubbed You Are Coming to My Birthday, the record is out June 9th via Crystal Fighters’ Graham Dickson’s label Axis Mundi Records. New single “Lines and Lines and Lines End” demonstrates the kind of aural magic that can happen when all the right pieces fall into place. It’s a giddy piece of experimental pop, twisting around the duality of youthful optimism and the encroaching anxiety of adulthood. Prebish wrote the song as an 18-year-old wandering around Mexico City while on vacation with his family. As he told Consequence of Sound,

“I was having a weird, sort of pre-quarter-life crisis at the time of the song, which is reflected both musically and lyrically. I was experiencing anxiety for the first time around then, which can really pull the rug out from underneath you and cause the comforts and values you took for granted to suddenly feel a lot less meaningful and reassuring. The lyrics in the first verse are youthful and idealistic, whereas the second verse is a bit more cynical and confused. The song isn’t meant to be sad, though, just cathartic — I felt as though I was floating in a gray area between naïveté and the inner peace that comes from overcoming adversity. I wrote this song to give myself a little push toward the latter.”

Take a listen below.