Famed potato Noel Gallagher threw a cocaine-themed birthday party

Noel Gallagher, British rock’s most famous potato, celebrated his 50th birthday yesterday with a big bash. In true starchy fashion, he reportedly invited a bunch of celebrities (Madonna, Bono, Damon Albarn, Michael Fassbender) but zero family members, and branded his party with a cocaine theme.

Unsurprisingly, Noel’s brother and longtime nemesis Liam Gallagher had something to say about it. “Who the fuck in there rite mind broadcasts there having a cocaine themed party,” he tweeted of the festivities, which were inspired by the Pablo Escobar-focused Netflix series Narcos. “That’s asking for a tug anyways as you were.”

“Re potatoes 50th he’s not invited none of his family not even his own mother,” Liam wrote in a second tweet, “says a lot about the man and his part planner pair of wankers.

Noel’s had a long history with cocaine, the drug having served as the fuel behind many of his Oasis songwriting sessions. He claimed to have kicked the habit back in 1998 out of “boredom,” however, and is apparently comfortable enough with the subject to use it as a birthday party backdrop.

Noel is due to issue a new solo album in November… a mere month after brother Liam does the same. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of parties these guys will throw. More drugs? French fries?

Check out more photos from the party below. According to NME, additional party guests included fashion designer Stella McCartney, actor Alicia Vikander, and a mariachi band.

Happy 50th Birthday Noel Gallagher!

