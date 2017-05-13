Father John Misty is in the midst of his massive tour in support of his latest album, Pure Comedy. As if he needed to stoke anticipation for the trek, the man a.k.a. Josh Tillman appeared on Fallon last night to perform “Total Entertainment Forever”. Featuring percussionist Joe Russo (of Joe Russo’s Almost Dead), you can catch the replay above.

In addition to appearing on The Tonight Show, Father John Misty wrapped his third show in Brooklyn last night. His next gig is at Arizona’s FORM Arcosanti Festival, and he also has scheduled appearances at Osheaga Festival, Splendour in the Grass Festival, and Glastonbury Festival. Find his full schedule — as well as those of the other most anticipated summer tours — here.