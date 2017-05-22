FBI launches investigation into Fyre Festival

The organizers of Fyre Festival have quite a bit in common with America’s soon-to-be-impeached 45th president, Donald Trump. Billy McFarland and Ja Rule promised to make music festivals great again with a boutique luxury concert event taking place on a Caribbean island. Yet when it came time to deliver the goods, McFarland and Ja Rule proved to be nothing more than a pair of know-nothing con men who, even today, refuse to take responsibility for their own failures. Now, like President Trump, McFarland and Ja Rule find themselves the target of a FBI investigation

According to the New York Times, the FBI has launched an investigation into “possible mail, wire and securities fraud.” A federal prosecutor from the “complex frauds and cybercrime unit” has been assigned to the case, the Times adds.

The Times’ article also offers a detailed account of the various mishaps that resulted in thousands of people traveling Exumas, Bahamas only to be greeted to decrepit accommodations like something out of Lord of the Flies. While the festival was ultimately canceled, a ginormous legal headache remains. Beyond the FBI investigation and countless class action lawsuits, McFarland and Ja Rule are also on the hook for millions of dollars worth of equipment that is being held in the Bahamas as the country threatens its own legal actions. What’s more, Fyre Festival’s employees and hired help — from a caterer owed $134,000, to a local carpenter owed $5,000 — have yet to be compensated. Even Blink-182, one of the festival’s planned headliners, are unable to get their equipment out of “customs limbo,” the Times reports.

Despite all this, 81% of Fyre Festival ticket-holders have expressed interest in attending a rescheduled event planned for 2018.