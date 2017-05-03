It’s been a long and winding journey towards a film adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower. After spending nearly a decade in development hell, the film was finally put into production by Sony and MRC, nabbing director Nikolaj Arcel and an A-list cast that includes Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey as Roland Deschain and The Man in Black, respectively. There was even a cover story in Entertainment Weekly, an exciting new app, word of an accompanying television series, some clever viral marketing, and an actual release date of February 17, 2017.

That all changed last November when Sony announced they’d pushed the film back to July, citing problems with timing and VFX. “It’s a very fiscally responsible budget, and trying to stay in budget to make money and stay profitable means the VFX won’t be finished in time [for February],” a source told EW. “Now that there’s more time, they’re not paying rush charges to get the effects where they need to be.” Fans fears were only further elevated when reports of reshoots surfaced and Sony pushed the film back by a week to August 4th. Never a great sign.

Fortunately, things are reportedly back on track, as we not only have two official posters (see below) but finally — after years and years and years of waiting patiently — a trailer to behold. In a wise move, the promotional push is really pitting the two leads against one another. “You’re clawing your way out of the darkness,” The Man in Black teases. “Did you tell the kid whoever walks with you dies?” Sweeping shots of Mid-World and New York City wash over the trailer for two and a half minutes, as Roland finally emphasizes: “I do not kill with my gun. I kill with my heart.”

Okay, we’ve got chills. Watch above and edit your calendar: The Dark Tower arrives August 4th, 2017. Stay tuned tomorrow for a full trailer reaction and breakdown from our Stephen King podcast, The Losers’ Club. Subscribe now via iTunes and join the pack.