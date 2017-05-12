In a little over a month, Fleet Foxes will return with a new album called Crack-Up. In advance of its June 16th release date, the band has shared the sprawling nine-minute track, “Third of May/ Ōdaigahara”. Tonight, they’ve unveiled a second teaser in the form of “Fool’s Errand”, which you can stream below.

Crack-Up is Fleet Foxes’ third album to date following 2011’s Helplessness Blues. In case you hadn’t heard, the two albums are connected in a pretty ingenious way.

Crack-Up Tracklist:

01. I Am All That I Need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar

02. Cassius, –

03. – Naiads, Cassadies

04. Kept Woman

05. Third of May / Ōdaigahara

06. If You Need To, Keep Time on Me

07. Mearcstapa

08. On Another Ocean (January / June)

09. Fool’s Errand

10. I Should See Memphis

11. Crack-Up