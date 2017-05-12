Last night, Fleet Foxes unboxed “Fool’s Errand”, the latest preview of their upcoming album, Crack-Up. Now, the’ve unveiled the track’s official music video.

Directed by Sean Pecknold, older brother of frontman Robin, the striking visual follows a handful of women as they perform intense interpretive dance routines out in the wilderness. A sole, hooded woman sticks to the jagged coastline, while the rest — three uniformed trios — work further inland amongst rolling hills. Toward the end, a husky-like dog appears and stares into a dark yet inviting forest … perhaps this story will be continued in the band’s next clip? Check it out above.

(Read: The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2017)

Crack-Up, the long-awaited follow-up to 2011’s Helplessness Blues, is due out June 16th through Nonesuch Records. In support, Fleet Foxes will embark on a lengthy tour later this week.

Fleet Foxes 2017 Tour Dates:

05/15 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

05/16 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

05/18 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

05/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox at the Market

05/26 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Sydney)

05/27 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Sydney)

05/28 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Sydney)

05/29 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Sydney)

06/23 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef

06/24 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

07/01 – Vilanova i la Geltrú, ES @ Vida Festival

07/03 – Ferrara, IT @ Bands Apart

07/04 – Montreaux, CH @ Montreaux Jazz Festival

07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/11 – Cork, IE @ Cork Opera House

07/13 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

07/14 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

07/16 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/27 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

07/29 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion $

07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center $

08/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

08/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

08/06 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic

08/08 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland

08/11-12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan

08/14 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

08/16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

08/17 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

08/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

09/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl

09/14 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

09/15 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

09/16 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts

09/18 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

09/20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ The Arlington Theatre

09/21 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comercia Theatre

09/25 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera

09/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

09/29 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room Outdoors

09/30 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

10/03 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/04 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

11/01-05 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves

11/07 – Zurich, CH @ X-tra

11/08 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

11/09 – Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture

11/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks

11/13 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/17 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

11/18 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

11/20 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

12/01 – Koln, DE @ Live Music Hall

12/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

12/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

12/05 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

12/06 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

$ = w/ Animal Collective

^ = w/ Beach House