Last night, Fleet Foxes unboxed “Fool’s Errand”, the latest preview of their upcoming album, Crack-Up. Now, the’ve unveiled the track’s official music video.
Directed by Sean Pecknold, older brother of frontman Robin, the striking visual follows a handful of women as they perform intense interpretive dance routines out in the wilderness. A sole, hooded woman sticks to the jagged coastline, while the rest — three uniformed trios — work further inland amongst rolling hills. Toward the end, a husky-like dog appears and stares into a dark yet inviting forest … perhaps this story will be continued in the band’s next clip? Check it out above.
Crack-Up, the long-awaited follow-up to 2011’s Helplessness Blues, is due out June 16th through Nonesuch Records. In support, Fleet Foxes will embark on a lengthy tour later this week.
Fleet Foxes 2017 Tour Dates:
05/15 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
05/16 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
05/18 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
05/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox at the Market
05/26 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Sydney)
05/27 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Sydney)
05/28 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Sydney)
05/29 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Sydney)
06/23 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef
06/24 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
07/01 – Vilanova i la Geltrú, ES @ Vida Festival
07/03 – Ferrara, IT @ Bands Apart
07/04 – Montreaux, CH @ Montreaux Jazz Festival
07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/11 – Cork, IE @ Cork Opera House
07/13 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
07/14 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
07/16 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/27 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
07/29 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion $
07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center $
08/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
08/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
08/06 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic
08/08 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland
08/11-12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
08/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan
08/14 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
08/16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
08/17 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
08/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
09/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl
09/14 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/15 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/16 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts
09/18 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
09/20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ The Arlington Theatre
09/21 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comercia Theatre
09/25 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera
09/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^
09/29 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room Outdoors
09/30 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
10/03 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
10/04 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
11/01-05 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves
11/07 – Zurich, CH @ X-tra
11/08 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
11/09 – Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture
11/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks
11/13 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
11/17 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
11/18 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
11/20 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
12/01 – Koln, DE @ Live Music Hall
12/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
12/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
12/05 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
12/06 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
$ = w/ Animal Collective
^ = w/ Beach House