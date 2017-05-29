Fleet Foxes preview new album Crack-Up with Sydney Opera House performance: Video + Setlist

For the last four days, Fleet Foxes have been holed up at the Sydney Opera House staging the first live performances in support of their new album, Crack-Up. Taking place earlier today, the fourth and final show was streamed live online and can be replayed in full on the band’s Facebook page.
The band’s 23-song setlist featured all but one track from Crack-Up (“Kept Woman” was omitted). Several past favorites were also played, as was a cover of Bee Gees’ “In the Morning”. See the full setlist below.
Crack-Up, the band’s first new album in six years, is due out June 16th.
Setlist:
I Am All That I Need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar
Cassius, –
– Naiads, Cassadies
Grown Ocean
White Winter Hymnal
Ragged Wood
Your Protector
The Cascades
Mearcstapa
On Another Ocean (January / June)
Tezeta (Intro)
Fool’s Errand
He Doesn’t Know Why
Mykonos
Third of May / Ōdaigahara
The Shrine / An Argument
Crack-Up
Encore:
I Should See Memphis
Tiger Mountain Peasant Song
If You Need To, Keep Time on Me
In the Morning (Bee Gees cover)
Blue Ridge Mountains
Drops In The River
Helplessness Blues
Fleet Foxes 2017 Tour Dates:
06/23 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef
06/24 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
07/01 – Vilanova i la Geltrú, ES @ Vida Festival
07/03 – Ferrara, IT @ Bands Apart
07/04 – Montreaux, CH @ Montreaux Jazz Festival
07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/11 – Cork, IE @ Cork Opera House
07/13 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
07/14 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
07/16 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/27 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
07/29 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion $
07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center $
08/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
08/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
08/06 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic
08/08 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland
08/11-12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
08/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan
08/14 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
08/16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
08/17 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
08/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
09/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl
09/14 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/15 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/16 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts
09/18 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
09/20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ The Arlington Theatre
09/21 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comercia Theatre
09/25 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera
09/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^
09/29 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room Outdoors
09/30 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
10/03 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
10/04 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
11/01-05 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves
11/07 – Zurich, CH @ X-tra
11/08 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
11/09 – Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture
11/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks
11/13 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
11/17 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
11/18 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
11/20 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
12/01 – Koln, DE @ Live Music Hall
12/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
12/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
12/05 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
12/06 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
$ = w/ Animal Collective
^ = w/ Beach House