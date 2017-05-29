Fleet Foxes preview new album Crack-Up with Sydney Opera House performance: Video + Setlist

For the last four days, Fleet Foxes have been holed up at the Sydney Opera House staging the first live performances in support of their new album, Crack-Up. Taking place earlier today, the fourth and final show was streamed live online and can be replayed in full on the band’s Facebook page.

The band’s 23-song setlist featured all but one track from Crack-Up (“Kept Woman” was omitted). Several past favorites were also played, as was a cover of Bee Gees’ “In the Morning”. See the full setlist below.

Crack-Up, the band’s first new album in six years, is due out June 16th.

Setlist:

I Am All That I Need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar

Cassius, –

– Naiads, Cassadies

Grown Ocean

White Winter Hymnal

Ragged Wood

Your Protector

The Cascades

Mearcstapa

On Another Ocean (January / June)

Tezeta (Intro)

Fool’s Errand

He Doesn’t Know Why

Mykonos

Third of May / Ōdaigahara

The Shrine / An Argument

Crack-Up

Encore:

I Should See Memphis

Tiger Mountain Peasant Song

If You Need To, Keep Time on Me

In the Morning (Bee Gees cover)

Blue Ridge Mountains

Drops In The River

Helplessness Blues

Fleet Foxes 2017 Tour Dates:

06/23 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef

06/24 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

07/01 – Vilanova i la Geltrú, ES @ Vida Festival

07/03 – Ferrara, IT @ Bands Apart

07/04 – Montreaux, CH @ Montreaux Jazz Festival

07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/11 – Cork, IE @ Cork Opera House

07/13 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

07/14 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

07/16 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/27 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

07/29 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion $

07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center $

08/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

08/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

08/06 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic

08/08 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland

08/11-12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan

08/14 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

08/16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

08/17 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

08/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

09/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl

09/14 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

09/15 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

09/16 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts

09/18 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

09/20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ The Arlington Theatre

09/21 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comercia Theatre

09/25 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera

09/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

09/29 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room Outdoors

09/30 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

10/03 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/04 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

11/01-05 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves

11/07 – Zurich, CH @ X-tra

11/08 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

11/09 – Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture

11/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks

11/13 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/17 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

11/18 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

11/20 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

12/01 – Koln, DE @ Live Music Hall

12/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

12/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

12/05 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

12/06 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

$ = w/ Animal Collective

^ = w/ Beach House