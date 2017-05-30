On June 30th, electronic music producer Sam Shepherd, aka Floating Points, will return with Reflections — Mojave Desert, a new short film and soundtrack project. The follow-up to 2015’s Elaenia came to fruition during a trip to the Mojave last summer.

“Whilst we were out playing and exploring the area around us – the sound reflecting from the rocks, the sound of the wind between them, complete stillness at night and packs of roaming coyotes in the distance, it became apparent that we could use this as its own unique recording environment,” Shepherd explained in a statement. The soundtrack includes five original songs and the film component was made in collaboration with director Anna Diaz Ortuño.

Shepherd previously teased Reflections with April’s psychedelic “Silurian Blue”. Today, he’s unboxed the “single edit” version of the penultimate cut, “Kelso Dunes”. A much more driving, kinetic number than its predecessor, the track can be heard via its accompanying visual, which sees Shepherd and his band performing in the shadow of a towering rock formation.

Check it out below.

In July, Floating Points will join The xx at their recently announced Iceland edition of Day + Night Festival.

Reflections – Mojave Desert Tracklist:

01. Mojave Desert

02. Silurian Blue

03. Kites

04. Kelso Dunes

05. Lucerne Valley