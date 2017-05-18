Photo by Richie Smyth

On June 2nd, Flogging Molly will return with their first album in six years, Life Is Good. The Speed of Darkness follow-up was recorded in Ireland, the beloved motherland of founding member/frontman Dave King, and produced by Grammy-winning studio veteran Joe Chiccarelli (U2, The White Stripes).

Although new music from Flogging Molly has been absent from the world for some time, previews of the LP confirm the rousing punk spirit that guided their career in its early stages is not only still alive, but seemingly hungrier than ever. We heard that on previous tracks like “The Hand of John L. Sullivan”, “Welcome to Adamstown”, and now with today’s latest taste, “The Days We’ve Yet To Meet”.

Here, King and co. inspire their listeners to hold out hope for the future, no matter the dire circumstances. “I know your head is sinking low/ And your heart beats like a stone,” King sings, “but it will turnout for the better in the end.” His words, coupled with the band’s signature stomping blend of traditional Celtic music and punk, plays out like an undeniably effective argument for rejecting doubt in all its forms.

Hear it down below.

Pre-orders for Life is Good can be found here. Flogging Molly’s upcoming tour schedule can be seen beneath the album art and tracklist below.

Life Is Good Artwork:

Life Is Good Tracklist:

01. There’s Nothing Left Pt. 1

02. The Hand of John L. Sullivan

03. Welcome to Adamstown

04. Reptiles (We Woke Up)

05. The Days We’ve Yet To Meet

06. Life Is Good

07. The Last Serenade (Sailors and Fishermen)

08. The Guns of Jericho

09. Crushed (Hostile Nations)

10. Hope

11. The Bride Wore Black

12. Until We Meet Again

Flogging Molly 2017 Tour Dates:

05/18 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live

05/19 – Morgantown, VA @ Morgantown Amphitheater

05/20 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

05/21 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

05/23 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

05/24 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

05/26 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

05/27 – Portland, ME @ State Theater

05/28 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

05/30 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex

06/01 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

06/03 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

06/02-04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival

06/16 – Stockholm, SE @ Grona Lund

06/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Komos Festival

06/20 – Bratislava, SK @ Majestic Music Club

06/21 – Zagreb, HR @ IN Music Festival

06/23 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/24 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/25 – Strasbourg, FR @ Artefact Festival

06/27 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

06/28 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

06/29 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

07/01 – Wurzburg, DE @ Mission Ready Festival

07/02 – Athens, GR @ Rockwave Festival

07/04 – Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan

07/05 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

07/08 – Heerlen, NL @ Parkcity Live Festival

07/10 – Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus

07/11 – Sesto San Giovanni, IT @ Carroponte Spazio Mil

07/12 – Genoa, IT @ Ex-Convento dell’ Annunziata Sestri Levante

07/14-15 – Dresden, DE @ Dresden Open Air

08/26 – Indre Osterbro, DK @ Parken

08/30 – Thun, CH @ Stockhorn Arena

09/01 – Graz, AT @ Messe Graz

09/03 – Schweinfurt, DE @ Willy Sachs Stadion

09/05 – Eindhoven, NL @ Strijp-S