Photo by Richie Smyth
On June 2nd, Flogging Molly will return with their first album in six years, Life Is Good. The Speed of Darkness follow-up was recorded in Ireland, the beloved motherland of founding member/frontman Dave King, and produced by Grammy-winning studio veteran Joe Chiccarelli (U2, The White Stripes).
Although new music from Flogging Molly has been absent from the world for some time, previews of the LP confirm the rousing punk spirit that guided their career in its early stages is not only still alive, but seemingly hungrier than ever. We heard that on previous tracks like “The Hand of John L. Sullivan”, “Welcome to Adamstown”, and now with today’s latest taste, “The Days We’ve Yet To Meet”.
Here, King and co. inspire their listeners to hold out hope for the future, no matter the dire circumstances. “I know your head is sinking low/ And your heart beats like a stone,” King sings, “but it will turnout for the better in the end.” His words, coupled with the band’s signature stomping blend of traditional Celtic music and punk, plays out like an undeniably effective argument for rejecting doubt in all its forms.
Pre-orders for Life is Good can be found here. Flogging Molly’s upcoming tour schedule can be seen beneath the album art and tracklist below.
Life Is Good Artwork:
Life Is Good Tracklist:
01. There’s Nothing Left Pt. 1
02. The Hand of John L. Sullivan
03. Welcome to Adamstown
04. Reptiles (We Woke Up)
05. The Days We’ve Yet To Meet
06. Life Is Good
07. The Last Serenade (Sailors and Fishermen)
08. The Guns of Jericho
09. Crushed (Hostile Nations)
10. Hope
11. The Bride Wore Black
12. Until We Meet Again
Flogging Molly 2017 Tour Dates:
05/18 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live
05/19 – Morgantown, VA @ Morgantown Amphitheater
05/20 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
05/21 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
05/23 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
05/24 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
05/26 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
05/27 – Portland, ME @ State Theater
05/28 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
05/30 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex
06/01 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
06/03 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
06/02-04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival
06/16 – Stockholm, SE @ Grona Lund
06/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Komos Festival
06/20 – Bratislava, SK @ Majestic Music Club
06/21 – Zagreb, HR @ IN Music Festival
06/23 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/24 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/25 – Strasbourg, FR @ Artefact Festival
06/27 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
06/28 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
06/29 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
07/01 – Wurzburg, DE @ Mission Ready Festival
07/02 – Athens, GR @ Rockwave Festival
07/04 – Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan
07/05 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
07/08 – Heerlen, NL @ Parkcity Live Festival
07/10 – Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus
07/11 – Sesto San Giovanni, IT @ Carroponte Spazio Mil
07/12 – Genoa, IT @ Ex-Convento dell’ Annunziata Sestri Levante
07/14-15 – Dresden, DE @ Dresden Open Air
08/26 – Indre Osterbro, DK @ Parken
08/30 – Thun, CH @ Stockhorn Arena
09/01 – Graz, AT @ Messe Graz
09/03 – Schweinfurt, DE @ Willy Sachs Stadion
09/05 – Eindhoven, NL @ Strijp-S