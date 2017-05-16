Photo by​ Amy Price

​​Flying Lotus is a sample-heavy kind of mood. Yesterday, he released a remix of Angelo Badalamenti’s Twin Peaks theme, and today he’s dropped a new song that flips Queen’s White Queen (As It Began)”. The producer has shared a new track called “Night Grows Pale”, a dreamy floater built around Freddie Mercury’s vocals from the Queen II cut.

Take a listen below.

Earlier this year, FlyLo premiered his feature film debut, Kuso. He also collaborated with Thundercat on his latest effort, Drunk. Flying Lotus hasn’t released an album since 2014’s You’re Dead!, but perhaps all these new tracks are a sign of things in the work.