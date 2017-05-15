Photo by​ Amy Price

​​Twin Peaks returns to Showtime this Sunday, May 21st, and we here at Consequence of Sound aren’t the only ones who are excited for the series’ revival. At this past weekend’s Upstream Music Fest in Seattle, Flying Lotus delivered a live remix of the show’s iconic theme song. It was a fitting location for the tribute, considering the show is set in a fictional Washington town.

(Read: Ranking: Every David Lynch Film from Worst to Best)

Check out video of the performance below (with the remix starting around the 2:25 mark). Update: FlyLo has shared a studio version of the remix and are offering it as a free download via SoundCloud.

In other damn fine news, New York City has unveiled a new branding partnership with Showtime revolving around Twin Peaks. As of today, MetroCards purchased at select stations throughout the city’s vast subway system will feature one of four ads for the show. Check it out below.