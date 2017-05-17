Menu
Flying Lotus shares two Thundercat collaborations, “North Star3” and “You and Your Friends Are Dead” — listen

Eerie outtakes believed to be from FlyLo's 2014 You're Dead! recording sessions

on May 17, 2017, 2:15pm
It’s a damn good week to be a​​ Flying Lotus fan. The Brainfeeder producer shared a remix of Angelo Badalamenti’s Twin Peaks theme on Monday, followed by a Queen-sampling new song titled “Night Grows Pale” yesterday. Now, the Los Angeles native has cracked open the vault to reveal even more previously unheard material in “North Star3” and “You and Your Friends Are Dead”.

The two tracks are collaborations with jazz virtuoso Thundercat and Brendon Small, co-creator of Adult Swim’s animated Metalocalypse series, and look to be taken from FlyLo’s sessions for his last album, You’re Dead!. (If you’ll recall, both Thundercat and Small contributed extensively to that 2014 LP, with the former earning songwriting credits on nearly half of its 20 tracks.) “North Star3” is an eerie, guitar-led instrumental, complete with a crashing breakdown of an outro; “You and Your Friends Are Dead”, meanwhile, is three-and-a-half minutes of busy and manic noise.

Stream both below.

“North Star3”:

“You and Your Friends Are Dead”:

