With the promise of a new record on the horizon, Foo Fighters are gearing up for a summer tour that will see them hit festivals around the world. It seems probable they’ll be teasing new material at these upcoming shows, as they did so during their surprise UK gig back in February, and again last night at San Francisco’s Fillmore.
Dave Grohl was performing as part of Sammy Hagar and James Hetfield’s annual Acoustic-4-A-Cure benefit show when he welcomed drummer Taylor Hawkins onstage. Together with a pianist, they debuted a new Foo Fighters song called “The Sky is a Neighborhood”. “I figured on the way up here, I thought, fuck it, let’s play a new song,” Grohl said by way of introduction. “Let’s do something nobody’s heard. Never played this song in front of anybody.”
Check out fan-shot footage of the performance below.
Last night Dave, Taylor, and Rami performed a NEW Foo song at Acoustic-4-A-Cure. "The Sky Is A Neighborhood"
Find Foo Fighters’ festival-heavy tour itinerary below. As of now, the only other US show they have scheduled is a May 28th headlining spot at Napa Valley, California’s BottleRock Music Festival.
Foo Fighters 2017 Tour Dates:
05/28 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Music Festival
06/16 – Reykjavik, IC @ Secret Solstice Festival
06/19 – Helsinki, FI @ Rock the Beach
06/21 – Riga, LV @ Lucavsala Island
06/24 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
06/26 – Budapest, HR @ Budapest Arena
06/27 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
06/29 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/03 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/07 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
08/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
08/22 – Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Soccer Field
08/24 – Bangkok, TH @ Challenger Hall Arena
08/26 – Singapore, SG @ National Stadium
09/10 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin
11/18-19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital