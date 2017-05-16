With the promise of a new record on the horizon, Foo Fighters are gearing up for a summer tour that will see them hit festivals around the world. It seems probable they’ll be teasing new material at these upcoming shows, as they did so during their surprise UK gig back in February, and again last night at San Francisco’s Fillmore.

Dave Grohl was performing as part of Sammy Hagar and James Hetfield’s annual Acoustic-4-A-Cure benefit show when he welcomed drummer Taylor Hawkins onstage. Together with a pianist, they debuted a new Foo Fighters song called “The Sky is a Neighborhood”. “I figured on the way up here, I thought, fuck it, let’s play a new song,” Grohl said by way of introduction. “Let’s do something nobody’s heard. Never played this song in front of anybody.”

Check out fan-shot footage of the performance below.

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins premiere new Foo Fighters song "The Sky is a Neighborhood" at @FillmoreSF. pic.twitter.com/EBkisAF2KH — Aidin Vaziri (@MusicSF) May 16, 2017

New #foofighters #davegrohl #acoustic4acure #askyisaneighborhood A post shared by Heather Dilley (@hadilley) on May 16, 2017 at 12:03am PDT

New foo! #acoustic4acure #2017 #davegrohl #foofighters #skyisaneighborhood #sammyhagar #thankyou A post shared by Ike Frazee (@chefikefrazee) on May 16, 2017 at 12:17am PDT

Find Foo Fighters’ festival-heavy tour itinerary below. As of now, the only other US show they have scheduled is a May 28th headlining spot at Napa Valley, California’s BottleRock Music Festival.

Foo Fighters 2017 Tour Dates:

05/28 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Music Festival

06/16 – Reykjavik, IC @ Secret Solstice Festival

06/19 – Helsinki, FI @ Rock the Beach

06/21 – Riga, LV @ Lucavsala Island

06/24 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

06/26 – Budapest, HR @ Budapest Arena

06/27 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

06/29 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/03 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/07 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

08/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

08/22 – Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Soccer Field

08/24 – Bangkok, TH @ Challenger Hall Arena

08/26 – Singapore, SG @ National Stadium

09/10 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin

11/18-19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

