Foo Fighters get plug pulled at BottleRock Festival, keep playing anyway

Feature photo by Philip Cosores

Foo Fighters returned to the stage on Sunday night to headline the 2017 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival. The band delivered a 20-song career-spanning setlist packed with greatest hits, rollicking anthems, and brief covers of Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust” and “867-5309”. By all accounts it was a standard Foo Fighters festival show — that was until the very end.

Midway through the Foo’s finale performance of “Everlong”, the festival actually pulled the plug due to curfew. Undeterred, the band continued playing the song sans sound, with the audience singing along. Watch footage of the epic moment above.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, BottleRock implemented a strict 10:00 p.m. curfew after residential neighborhoods complained about the festival’s sound during its inaugural edition in 2013. The Cure previously had the plugged pulled on them in 2014.

Check out Foo Fighters’ full BottleRock setlist below. “The Sky is a Neighborhood”, a new Foo Fighters song recently debuted live by Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins, was written on the set, but not played.

Setlist:

All My Life

Times Like These

White Limo

Learn to Fly

Something From Nothing

The Pretender

Big Me (slow version)

My Hero

Another One Bites the Dust (Queen cover)

Cold Day in the Sun

Congregation

Walk

These Days

Arlandria (With 867 5309/Jenny Snippet)

Rope

Skin and Bones

Monkey Wrench

Best of You

Happy Birthday (to Dave’s wife)

Everlong

Foo Fighters 2017 Tour Dates:

06/16 – Reykjavik, IC @ Secret Solstice Festival

06/19 – Helsinki, FI @ Rock the Beach

06/21 – Riga, LV @ Lucavsala Island

06/24 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

06/26 – Budapest, HR @ Budapest Arena

06/27 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

06/29 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/03 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/07 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

08/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

08/22 – Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Soccer Field

08/24 – Bangkok, TH @ Challenger Hall Arena

08/26 – Singapore, SG @ National Stadium

09/10 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin

11/18-19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital