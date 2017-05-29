Foo Fighters get plug pulled at BottleRock Festival, keep playing anyway

Feature photo by Philip Cosores
Foo Fighters returned to the stage on Sunday night to headline the 2017 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival. The band delivered a 20-song career-spanning setlist packed with greatest hits, rollicking anthems, and brief covers of Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust” and “867-5309”. By all accounts it was a standard Foo Fighters festival show — that was until the very end.
Midway through the Foo’s finale performance of “Everlong”, the festival actually pulled the plug due to curfew. Undeterred, the band continued playing the song sans sound, with the audience singing along. Watch footage of the epic moment above.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, BottleRock implemented a strict 10:00 p.m. curfew after residential neighborhoods complained about the festival’s sound during its inaugural edition in 2013. The Cure previously had the plugged pulled on them in 2014.
Check out Foo Fighters’ full BottleRock setlist below. “The Sky is a Neighborhood”, a new Foo Fighters song recently debuted live by Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins, was written on the set, but not played.
Setlist:
All My Life
Times Like These
White Limo
Learn to Fly
Something From Nothing
The Pretender
Big Me (slow version)
My Hero
Another One Bites the Dust (Queen cover)
Cold Day in the Sun
Congregation
Walk
These Days
Arlandria (With 867 5309/Jenny Snippet)
Rope
Skin and Bones
Monkey Wrench
Best of You
Happy Birthday (to Dave’s wife)
Everlong
Foo Fighters 2017 Tour Dates:
06/16 – Reykjavik, IC @ Secret Solstice Festival
06/19 – Helsinki, FI @ Rock the Beach
06/21 – Riga, LV @ Lucavsala Island
06/24 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
06/26 – Budapest, HR @ Budapest Arena
06/27 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
06/29 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/03 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/07 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
08/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
08/22 – Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Soccer Field
08/24 – Bangkok, TH @ Challenger Hall Arena
08/26 – Singapore, SG @ National Stadium
09/10 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin
11/18-19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital