Former Foo Fighters guitarist calls Chris Cornell “selfish” for killing himself

Artists far and wide have dedicated touching tributes to the late, great Chris Cornell in the wake of his tragic death last week. But for Franz Stahl, a former guitarist of Foo Fighters and one-time member of Dave Grohl’s early hardcore punk outfit Scream, “the real sadness is what so selfishly was left behind…his children.”

In a since-deleted Facebook post (via Stereogum), Stahl criticized Cornell’s decision to take his own life, writing:

“Wow…I find it very sad as a father to see all these sad eulogies for your fallen kept rockstars where the real sadness is what so selfishly was left behind…his children. They are forever now without a father…a pillar of love…safety…strength…guidance.

You wanna off yourself cause your incapacitated or brain dead shitting yourself and a burden to everyone so be it. But just think of your kids and how fucked it all will be now.

Now I loved Soundgarden…but Audiosoave was fucking lamesville…but does all that really matter to his kids? They just wanted to see your face when you got home…to hear your voice..to feel your hugs…to barrow the fucking car to go to In and Out Burger. Thanks Dad…”

The iconic grunge rocker will be buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Friday during a private service. His family still disputes the medical examiner’s ruling that Cornell intentionally killed himself.

