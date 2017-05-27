Frank Ocean cancels Primavera Sound appearance

Frank Ocean has pulled out of his scheduled appearance at Primavera Sound.

The annual music festival takes place in Barcelona, Spain next weekend. According to a statement, Ocean’s cancelation was “due to production delays beyond his control. The artist has apologized and has reiterated his wish to come to Barcelona soon.”

Ocean previously canceled appearances at Hangout Music Festival and Sasquatch! Music Festival citing similar reasons. Ocean still has tour dates at Denmark’s NorthSide Festival and Parklife Festival in Manchester in the coming few weeks, but those also could be in jeopardy. Later in the summer, he’s due to play Los Angeles’ FYF Fest and NYC’s Panorama Music Festival.

Primavera Sound has yet to announce if there will be a replacement for Ocean, but a statement does infer that any announcement will come soon. The festival is also offering single day refunds for purchasers of the June 2nd date. The other headliners for the festival are Bon Iver, The xx, and Arcade Fire.

Frank Ocean released two albums last year, Endless and Blonde, the latter of which was universally acclaimed. He’s still yet to perform a concert in support of either.

Read the festival’s full statement: