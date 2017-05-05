Frank Ocean cancels Sasquatch!, other festival appearances in doubt

Frank Ocean was due to make his live comeback later this month with a string of festival appearances. But now comes word that the R&B crooner has pulled of Sasquatch! Music Festival.

According to Sasquatch!, Ocean “had to cancel due to production delays beyond his control.” Fortunately, organizers have found a worthy replacement in LCD Soundsystem, who will now headline Friday night of the George, Washington festival.

There’s no official word on the status of Ocean’s other festival gigs, but it’s likely that Hangout Music Festival — which takes place two weeks prior to Sasquatch! — will also need to look for a replacement headliner. An industry source confirmed as much, telling CoS that Ocean has indeed canceled his appearance at Hangout, as well. Organizers for Hangout did not respond to our emails as of publication

Beyond Hangout and Sasquatch!, Ocean is scheduled to headline Barcelona’s Primavera Sound, Denmark’s NorthSide Festival, Los Angeles’ FYF Fest, and NYC’s Panorama Music Festival. Those dates are still on as of now, according to our source.