Frank Ocean shares “RAF” featuring ASAP Rocky and Quavo, solo version of “Biking” — listen

Two new fresh cuts premiering on the latest installment of blonded RADIO

on May 15, 2017, 10:35am
Long gone are the day when Frank Ocean would make fans wait years for new music. Following his double dose of 2016 albums, Blonde and Endless, the R&B maestro has used his Beats 1 blonded RADIO program to debut a stream of fresh material, including “Lens”, “Chanel”, and a “Slide on Me” remix featuring Young Thug.

The latest installment, which aired earlier this morning, was similarly chock-full of goodies, as Ocean shared an extended, solo version of “Biking”, a Tyler, the Creator and Jay Z collaboration he’d previously premiered in April. He also unboxed “RAF”, a posse cut boasting the likes of ASAP Rocky, Quavo of Migos, and Lil Uzi Vert. The latter song is of particular note, as Ocean trades in his slick crooning for verses that go hard. There’s even a baller reference to the time he dined with the Obamas at the White House:

“Anna Wintour cool with my mama
And it’s winter cool, need a bomber
Plate of ravioli at Obama’s right right
Can’t you see I’m eating what’s popping?
Mix the ravioli, stuffed with diamonds”

Stream both tracks below (via Stereogum).

“RAF”:

“Biking” (solo version):

“RAF” Artwork:
