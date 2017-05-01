Netflix has revealed the first trailer for season five of House of Cards, ahead of its May 30th premiere on the streaming platform. In the clip, Kevin Spacey’s conniving Frank Underwood character appears hungrier than ever for absolute power as he hits the campaign trail to defend his presidency.

“The American people don’t know what’s best for them,” he says in a voiceover to his wife Claire, portrayed by Robin Wright. “I do. I know exactly what they need. They’re like little children, Claire. We have to hold their sticky fingers and wipe their filthy mouths. Teach them right from wrong. Tell what to think and how to feel and what to want.”

Later, after a montage of scenes depicting deception, violence, and all the dark, high-stakes political drama we’ve come to expect from the TV series, Underwood declares his dictator-like plans to rule the White House for decades to come: “Underwood, 2016. 2020. 2024. 2028. 2032. 2036. One nation, Underwood.”

Watch it up above.