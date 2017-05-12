Photo by Cat Miller

Calvin Harris has a new album on the way, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, and it’s jam-packed with A-listers. Thus far, we’ve heard two of its star-studded tracks, “Slide” featuring Frank Ocean and Migos and “Heatstroke”, assisted by Young Thug, Ariana Grande, and Pharrell.

Today, the superstar DJ/producer returns with another big collaboration in tow: a Future and Khalid-aided cut called “Rollin”. Here, the Atlanta lean lover and rising R&B crooner cruise down the freeway in style while talking Gucci, significant others, and Oscar and Grammy aspirations. For his part, Harris provides a chill, soothing backdrop not unlike the slow and simmering sleekness of “Slide”.

Stream it down below.

Due out June 30th, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 also features Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, D.R.A.M, Lil Yachty, ScHoolboy Q, Big Sean, and John Legend.