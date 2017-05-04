Future made waves earlier this year when released two new albums in the span of two weeks. Both Future and HNDRXX topped the Billboard album charts, making him the first musician ever to achieve back-to-back No. 1 debuts in successive weeks. The Atlanta rapper took a victory lap on Wednesday night’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live, hitting the late-night stage to perform “Mask Off” from his self-titled release. Watch the replay above.
Future performs “Mask Off” on Kimmel — watch
Atlanta rapper hits the late-night stage in support of his recent No. 1 album(s)
by Alex Young
on May 04, 2017, 1:23am
