Glastonbury reveals full 2017 lineup and it boasts well over 1,000 acts

Illustration by Stanley Donwood

The 2017 Glastonbury Music Festival goes down June 21st – 25th in Pilton, UK, with over one thousand acts set to play across 70 stages and performance areas. With a little less than a month to go before the event begins, organizers have revealed the full lineup and corresponding set times.

The preliminary lineup announced back in March boasted the likes of Radiohead, Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, The National, Lorde, The xx, Phoenix, Justice, Barry Gibb, Chic, The Avalanches, The Flaming Lips, Father John Misty, HAIM, Solange, Run the Jewels, Alt-J, Future Islands, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Goldfrapp, Laura Marling, Warpaint, Mark Lanegan, Ride, First Aid Kit, Royal Blood, DJ Shadow, Angel Olsen, Thundercat, Sampha, BadBadNotGood, London Grammar, and Wild Beasts, among others.

New additions to the bill include Liam Gallagher, Fatboy Slim, Charli xx, The Thurston Moore Group, Dropkick Murphys, Billy Bragg, The Pretenders, Dr. Dog, Jon Hopkins, Hamilton Leithauser, Hercules & Love Affair Soundsystem, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Mike Skinner (fka The Streets), Whitney, Maggie Rogers, Mura Masa, Toddla T, The Veils, Factory Floor, Jagwar Ma, Lissie, Mykki Blanco, Sad13, Fujiya & Miyagi, Jesca Hoop, Justin Townes Earle, and Margo Price. Plus, there are several unannounced acts and surprise guests promised.

Here’s the festival’s updated lineup poster in all its glory: