Since jump-starting her career in 2012, Colombia-born R&B singer Kali Uchis has delivered memorable performances at Austin City Limits and worked in the studio with a number of big names, including Tyler, the Creator, Major Lazer, and Vince Staples. However, perhaps Uchis’ most notable collaboration came this year, when she appeared on two tracks off Gorillaz’s comeback album, Humanz, “She’s the Collar” and the deluxe edition cut “Ticker Tape”.

Uchis is continuing to build on her name by releasing a new solo single today called “Tyrant”. A simmering, sensual listen, it’s meant to play out like a “post apocalyptic love song,” according to a statement from Uchis. “Wanting to stay in the haze of puppy love forever and never face the power struggles, because that’s your only real escape from the cold realities of life.”

Joining Uchis on “Tyrant” is guest British singer Jorja Smith, who most recently contributed to Drake’s More Life banger “Get It Together”. Stream it below.

“Tyrant” is off Uchis’ upcoming debut album, expected sometime this year. In the coming months, she’s scheduled to appear at festivals such as Gorillaz’ Demon Dayz, iii Points, Life is Beautiful, and Outside Lands.