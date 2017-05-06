On the eve of their new album’s release, Gorillaz visited Late Show with Stephen Colbert and gave an awe-inspiring performance of “Let Me Out” featuring Pusha T and a holographic Mavis Staples. The band’s second TV appearance supporting Humanz was equally memorable. On Friday night’s Graham Norton Show, Damon Albarn joined up with Noel Gallagher and Savages’ Jehnny Beth for “We Got the Power”. Albarn also got to show off his custom-made £8,000 bell that came from the same foundry as the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia. Replay the performance, along with a short interview with Albarn and Beth, above. Apparently Beth got herself a Noodle tattoo.