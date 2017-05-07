Gorillaz’s Humanz vinyl box set boasts 14 unreleased bonus tracks

Damon Albarn recently revealed that he has 40 to 45 tracks leftover from the recording sessions for Gorillaz’s new album, Humanz. At least some of those tracks will apparently surface in a super deluxe vinyl box set for Humanz.

Due for release on August 25th, the box set presents Humanz across 14 individual pieces of 12-inch colored vinyl. Each vinyl features an album track, backed with an exclusive alternate version on the flip side. An Amazon listing has now revealed the tracklist. Of the 14 bonus tracks included are new collaborations with Azekel, Little Simz, Syrian singer Faia Younan, and Mali-born Mandé kora player and jali Sidiki Diabate. There’s also an alternate version of “Charger” sung by The Selecter’s Pauline Black in lieu of Grace Jones, plus several tracks without features, including “Colombians”, “Duetz”, “Grilling With His Face”, and “Transformerz”.

The box set also includes a 54-page hardback book of Gorillaz artwork, housed in a bespoke 12-inch vinyl case. The price tag for the box set is a whopping £274.99 and the pre-sale allotment is already sold out. Whether or not the bonus tracks will be made available in a standalone release — à la 2002’s G Sides or 2007’s D Sides — remains to be seen.

Here’s the full tracklist:

Humanz Super Deluxe Vinyl Box Set Tracklist:

Disc 1:

01. Intro: I Switched My Robot Off / Ascension (feat. Vince Staples)

02. Long Beach

Disc: 2:

01. Strobelite (feat. Peven Everett)

02. Colombians

Disc 3:

01. Saturnz Barz (feat. Popcaan)

02. Duetz

Disc 4:

01. Momentz (feat. De La Soul)

02. Midnite Float (feat. Azekel)

Disc 5:

01. Interlude: The Non-conformist Oath / Submission (feat. Danny Brown & Kelela)

02. Grilling With His Face

Disc 6:

01. Charger (feat. Grace Jones)

02. Charger (Alternative Version) (feat. Pauline Black)

Disc 7:

01. Interlude: Elevator Going Up / Andromeda (feat. D.R.A.M.)

02. Andromeda (D.R.A.M. Special)

Disc 8:

01. Busted and Blue

02. Busted and Blue (Faia Younan Special)

Disc 9:

01. Interlude: Talk Radio / Carnival (feat. Anthony Hamiliton)

02. Carnival (feat. Anthony Hamilton) [2D Special]

Disc 10:

01. Let Me Out (feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T)

02. Five Whales In A Dream

Disc 11:

01. Interlude: Penthouse / Sex Murder Party (feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz)

02. Garage Palace (feat. Little Simz)

Disc 12:

01. She’s My Collar (feat. Kali Uchis)

02. She’s My Collar (Kali Uchis Spanish Special)

Disc 13:

01. Interlude: The Elephant / Hallelujah Money (feat. Benjamin Clemantine)

02. Phoenix on the Hill (feat. Sidiki Diabate)

Disc 14:

01. We Got The Power (feat. Jehnny Beth)

02. Tranzformer