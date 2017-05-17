For the last several months, Grizzly Bear have teased the impending release of their first new album in four years. Earlier this month, following a string of cryptic teasers, the band unveiled a new single called “Three Rings”. Now, they’ve confirmed details of the album. The Shields follow-up is entitled, Painted Ruins, and is due for release on August 18th.
They’ve also shared a second teaser track in the form of “Mourning Sound”. Frontman Ed Droste is in full remorse mode here, singing, “I made a mistake, I never should’ve tried,” over intricate layers of chugging bass, sonorous guitars, and even the occasional digitized hum. Stream it down below.
Painted Ruins Artwork:
Grizzly Bear have also announced the first tour dates behind Painted Ruins. A North American leg is scheduled to kick off in early November.
Painted Ruins Tracklist:
01. Wasted Acres
02. Mourning Sound
03. Four Cypresses
04. Three Rings
05. Losing All Sense
06. Aquarian
07. Cut-Out
08. Glass Hillside
09. Neighbors
10. Systole
11. Sky Took Hold
Grizzly Bear 2017 Tour Dates:
10/05 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
10/06 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
10/08 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC
10/09 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
10/12 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
10/13 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli
10/14 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
10/16 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
11/01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
11/09 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
11/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/15 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
11/16 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore
11/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
11/26 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
11/27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
11/28 – Park Township, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
12/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
12/03 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
12/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
12/08 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
12/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
12/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
12/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern