For the last several months, Grizzly Bear have teased the impending release of their first new album in four years. Earlier this month, following a string of cryptic teasers, the band unveiled a new single called “Three Rings”. Now, they’ve confirmed details of the album. The Shields follow-up is entitled, Painted Ruins, and is due for release on August 18th.

They’ve also shared a second teaser track in the form of “Mourning Sound”. Frontman Ed Droste is in full remorse mode here, singing, “I made a mistake, I never should’ve tried,” over intricate layers of chugging bass, sonorous guitars, and even the occasional digitized hum. Stream it down below.

Painted Ruins Artwork:

Grizzly Bear have also announced the first tour dates behind Painted Ruins. A North American leg is scheduled to kick off in early November.

Painted Ruins Tracklist:

01. Wasted Acres

02. Mourning Sound

03. Four Cypresses

04. Three Rings

05. Losing All Sense

06. Aquarian

07. Cut-Out

08. Glass Hillside

09. Neighbors

10. Systole

11. Sky Took Hold

Grizzly Bear 2017 Tour Dates:

10/05 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

10/06 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/08 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC

10/09 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

10/12 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

10/13 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli

10/14 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

10/16 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

11/01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/09 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

11/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/15 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

11/16 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

11/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

11/26 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

11/27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

11/28 – Park Township, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

12/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

12/03 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

12/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

12/08 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

12/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

12/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

12/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern