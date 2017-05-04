Grizzly Bear return with new single “Three Rings”

Grizzly Bear have spent the last few weeks revamping their website and posting cryptic video clips in anticipation of a big announcement. At last, they’ve unveiled a new song called “Three Rings”. As Gorilla vs. Bear point out, the track is already out in New Zealand and can be heard here. It should hit retailers worldwide later today.

“Three Rings” is our very first look at the indie rockers’ as-yet-untitled fourth album. The follow-up to 2012’s Shields is at least 90% done, according to an update from the band late last year.

In the time since Shields, Grizzly Bear have spent most of their days avoiding the limelight. They re-emerged briefly to contribute to a Grateful Dead tribute album and perform at a Bernie Sanders rally.

