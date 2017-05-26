Gucci Mane delivers new album DropTopWop: Stream/download

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder

Today, Gucci Mane has shared his latest album, DropTopWop. Apple Music users can hear it in full below.

The project arrives on the one-year anniversary of Gucci’s release from prison. It was produced by Atlanta maestro Metro Boomin and features guest appearances from Offset of Migos, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, and Memphis rapper Young Dolph. His February collaboration with Nicki Minaj, “Make Love”, was originally rumored to appear on DropTopWop, but apparently didn’t make the final cut.

DropTopWop Artwork:

DropTopWop Tracklist

01. 5 Million (Intro)

02. Tho

03. Hurt a Nigga Feelings

04. Helpless

05. Met Gala (feat. Offset)

06. Finesse the Plug (Interlude)

07. Dance With the Devil

08. Both Eyes Closed (feat. 2 Chainz and Young Dolph)

09. Bucket List

10. Loss For Words (feat. Rick Ross)

In 2017, Gucci hasn’t been his usual prolific self. Prior to DropTopWop, his sole release came in the form of an EP with Shawty Redd, 3 for Free, and a smattering of guest appearances. However, he does have an autobiography due out in September and is currently on tour. Check out the full schedule below.

Gucci Mane 2017 Tour Dates:

05/25 – Miami, FL @ Story Nightclub

05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Nightclub

05/28 – St. Paul, MN @ Soundset Festival

06/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center (BET Experience) *

06/29 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

06/30 – Tilburg, NL @ Woo Hah! Festival

07/03 – Paris, FR @ Zénith de Paris ^

07/05 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/06 – Frauenfeld, CH @ Openair Frauenfeld

07/07 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockéennes Festival

07/08 – Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Splash! Festival

07/12 – Tønsberg, NO @ Slottsfjell Festival

07/22 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater #

08/19 – Wantagh, NY @ Billboard’s Hot 100 Music Festival

08/20 – Detroit, MI @ Chene Park %

09/01 – Chicago, IL @ North Coast Music Festival

09/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium $

09/01-3 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival

09/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Transit Center @

* = w/ ASAP Rocky, ScHoolboy Q, Gucci Mane, Rae Sremmurd, Migos, Young Thug, and Lil Yachty

^ = w/ Rae Sremmurd and Cut Killer

# = w/ Rae Sremmurd, Kevin Gates, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Smokepurpp, and Flyover

% = w/ Young M.A.

$ = w/ Die Antwoord

@ = w/ Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Big Boi, Lecrae, Niykee Heaton, and Steve Aoki