Gucci Mane has really cleaned up his act since his most recent stint in prison. Once a gun-toting rapper with an ice cream cone tattooed on his face, he’s now dropping bars at classy piano lounges. At least he was last night as part of New York’s Red Bull Music Academy Festival.

The Atlanta MC teamed with Zaytoven to deliver a unique piano bar set Tuesday evening at The Box. Zaytoven sat at his piano while Big Guwop took his place at the mic in front of a packed and intimate crowd. There were a few bits of electronic percussion to set the beat, but for the most part, it was just the two performers, a red curtain, and a chandelier overhead. Not exactly the type of setting you’d expect to find two trap gods, but it certainly made for a memorable performance. Check out video of the whole show above.

This isn’t the first time Gucci and Zaytoven have performed in a tight quarters together; late last year, they appeared on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, which inspired the RBMA team to put together last night’s show. There are tons of other one-of-a-kind events scheduled for the New York-based RMBA festival this year, so find the full schedule here.