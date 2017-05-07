Guns N’ Roses and The Who team up for South American co-headlining tour dates

Two of rock ‘n’ roll’s most iconic bands will share the stage in South America this fall. Guns N’ Roses and The Who have announced two co-headlining concerts, with more rumored to be on the way. The first confirmed date is set for September 23rd at Rio de Janerio’s Rock in Rio Festival. The second has announced for October 1st at at Estadio Único De La Plata in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

According to Blabbermouth, additional co-headlining shows are rumored to be taking place in Brazil, Peru, and Chile, but that’s unconfirmed.

🇦🇷ARGENTINA🇦🇷#GnFnR y @TheWho

Juntos por única vez este 1 de octubre

🇦🇷ARGENTINA🇦🇷#GnFnR y @TheWho
Juntos por única vez este 1 de octubre

Prior to their co-headlining shows with The Who, Guns N’ Roses will embark on an extensive summer tour that includes dates in both Europe and North America. Meanwhile, The Who will headline festivals including Quebec City Summer Fest and San Francisco’s Outside Lands in addition to playing their very own Las Vegas residency.

Guns N’ Roses 2017 Tour Dates:

05/27 – Dublin, IE @ Slane Castle

05/30 – Bilbao, ES @ San Mames Stadium

06/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Passeio Martimo De Alges

06/04 – Madrid, ES @ Vincente Calderon Stadium

06/07 – Zurich, CH @ Letzigrund

06/10 – Imola, IT @ Greenfield

06/13 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

06/16 – London, UK @ London Stadium

06/17 – London, UK @ London Stadium

06/20 – Gdansk, PL @ Stadion Energy Gdansk

06/22 – Hannover, DE @ Messe

06/24 – Werchter, BE @ Classic

06/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Telia Parken

06/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

07/01 – Hämeenlinna, FI @ Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto

07/04 – Prague, CZ @ Letnany Airport

07/07 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

07/10 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadion

07/12 – Nijmegen, NL @ Goffert Park

07/15 – Tel Aviv, IS @ Hayarkon Park

07/27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome At America’s Center

07/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

08/02 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field at Mile High

08/08 – Miami, FL @ Miami Marlins Stadium

08/11 – Winston-Salem, NC @ BB&T Field at Wake Forest University

08/13 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/16 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

08/19 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau

08/21 – Ottawa, ON @ TD Place Stadium

08/24 – Winnipeg, MB @ Investors Group Field

08/27 – Regina, SK @ New Mosaic Stadium at Evraz Place

08/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

09/01 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place Stadium

09/03 – George, WA @ The Gorge

09/06 – El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium

09/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

09/23 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Rock in Rio *

10/01 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio Único De La Plata *

* = w/ The Who

The Who 2017 Tour Dates:

07/13 – Quebec City, QC @ Quebec City Summer Fest

07/16 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

07/18 – National Harbor, MD @ MGM National Harbor

07/20 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/22 – Atlanta City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

07/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

07/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/16 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

09/23 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Rock in Rio *

10/01 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio Único De La Plata *

* = w/ Guns N’ Roses

Watch Guns N’ Roses cover The Who’s “Seeker” at Coachella 2016: