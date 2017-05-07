Guns N’ Roses and The Who team up for South American co-headlining tour dates

Two of rock ‘n’ roll’s most iconic bands will share the stage in South America this fall. Guns N’ Roses and The Who have announced two co-headlining concerts, with more rumored to be on the way. The first confirmed date is set for September 23rd at Rio de Janerio’s Rock in Rio Festival. The second has announced for October 1st at at Estadio Único De La Plata in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
According to Blabbermouth, additional co-headlining shows are rumored to be taking place in Brazil, Peru, and Chile, but that’s unconfirmed.
Prior to their co-headlining shows with The Who, Guns N’ Roses will embark on an extensive summer tour that includes dates in both Europe and North America. Meanwhile, The Who will headline festivals including Quebec City Summer Fest and San Francisco’s Outside Lands in addition to playing their very own Las Vegas residency.
Guns N’ Roses 2017 Tour Dates:
05/27 – Dublin, IE @ Slane Castle
05/30 – Bilbao, ES @ San Mames Stadium
06/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Passeio Martimo De Alges
06/04 – Madrid, ES @ Vincente Calderon Stadium
06/07 – Zurich, CH @ Letzigrund
06/10 – Imola, IT @ Greenfield
06/13 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
06/16 – London, UK @ London Stadium
06/17 – London, UK @ London Stadium
06/20 – Gdansk, PL @ Stadion Energy Gdansk
06/22 – Hannover, DE @ Messe
06/24 – Werchter, BE @ Classic
06/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Telia Parken
06/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena
07/01 – Hämeenlinna, FI @ Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto
07/04 – Prague, CZ @ Letnany Airport
07/07 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France
07/10 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadion
07/12 – Nijmegen, NL @ Goffert Park
07/15 – Tel Aviv, IS @ Hayarkon Park
07/27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome At America’s Center
07/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
08/02 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field at Mile High
08/08 – Miami, FL @ Miami Marlins Stadium
08/11 – Winston-Salem, NC @ BB&T Field at Wake Forest University
08/13 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
08/16 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field
08/19 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau
08/21 – Ottawa, ON @ TD Place Stadium
08/24 – Winnipeg, MB @ Investors Group Field
08/27 – Regina, SK @ New Mosaic Stadium at Evraz Place
08/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium
09/01 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place Stadium
09/03 – George, WA @ The Gorge
09/06 – El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium
09/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
09/23 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Rock in Rio *
10/01 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio Único De La Plata *
* = w/ The Who
The Who 2017 Tour Dates:
07/13 – Quebec City, QC @ Quebec City Summer Fest
07/16 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
07/18 – National Harbor, MD @ MGM National Harbor
07/20 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/22 – Atlanta City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
07/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
07/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
08/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
08/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
08/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
08/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
08/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
08/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
08/16 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s
09/23 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Rock in Rio *
10/01 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio Único De La Plata *
* = w/ Guns N’ Roses
Watch Guns N’ Roses cover The Who’s “Seeker” at Coachella 2016: