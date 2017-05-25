Guns N’ Roses announce tour openers: Deftones, The Kills, Royal Blood, Mark Lanegan, and more

Photos by Philip Cosores (Deftones and The Kills)

Against all odds, Guns N’ Roses’ reunion tour has yet to self-destruct. In fact, Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan are set to kick off a new rounding of touring later this week, with dates extending through all the way through November. Today, they announced a new leg of American shows for October and November, including stops at Madison Square Garden in New York, Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Chicago’s United Center, and STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Additionally, GNR’s confirmed a bevy of opening acts set to appear over the course of the tour. In Europe, they’ll share the stage with the likes of The Kills, Mark Lanegan, Royal Blood, Killing Joke, The Darkness, Wolfmother, and The Pretenders. In the US, they’ll be joined by Deftones (!), Royal Blood, Live, ZZ Top, and Sturgill Simpon.

Check GNR’s updated tour schedule, including details on each show’s opening act(s) below. As previously reported, the band has also announced a pair of co-headlining dates with The Who in Latin America.

Guns N’ Roses 2017 Tour Dates:

05/27 – Dublin, IE @ Slane Castle ^#

05/30 – Bilbao, ES @ San Mames Stadium #

06/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Passeio Martimo De Alges #

06/04 – Madrid, ES @ Vincente Calderon Stadium #

06/07 – Zurich, CH @ Letzigrund @

06/10 – Imola, IT @ Greenfield @

06/13 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion !

06/16 – London, UK @ London Stadium !

06/17 – London, UK @ London Stadium !

06/20 – Gdansk, PL @ Stadion Energy Gdansk ?

06/22 – Hannover, DE @ Messe ?

06/24 – Werchter, BE @ Classic %&

06/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Telia Parken ~

06/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena @

07/01 – Hämeenlinna, FI @ Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto @

07/04 – Prague, CZ @ Letnany Airport ~

07/07 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France ~

07/10 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadion &

07/12 – Nijmegen, NL @ Goffert Park ~

07/15 – Tel Aviv, IS @ Hayarkon Park

07/27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome At America’s Center +

07/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium +

08/02 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field at Mile High \

08/05 – Little Rock, AR @ War Memorial Stadium

08/08 – Miami, FL @ Miami Marlins Stadium \

08/11 – Winston-Salem, NC @ BB&T Field at Wake Forest University /

08/13 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium /

08/16 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

08/19 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau {}

08/21 – Ottawa, ON @ TD Place Stadium {}

08/24 – Winnipeg, MB @ Investors Group Field {}

08/27 – Regina, SK @ New Mosaic Stadium at Evraz Place

08/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium {}

09/01 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place Stadium ^

09/03 – George, WA @ The Gorge ^

09/06 – El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium >

09/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome >

09/23 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Rock in Rio *

10/01 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio Único De La Plata *

10/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

10/29 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

11/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/14 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

11/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

11/21 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

11/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

^ = w/ Royal Blood

# = w/ Mark Lanegan

@ = w/ The Darkness

! = w/ The Kills

? = w/ Killing Joke

% = w/ The Pretenders

& = w/ Wolfmother

~ = w/ Biffy Clyro

+ = w/ Deftones

\ = w/ Sturgill Simpson

/ = w/ Live

{} = w/ Our Lady Peace

> = w/ ZZ Top

* = w/ The Who