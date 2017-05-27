Guns N’ Roses kicked off their 2017 summer tour at Slane Castle in Ireland on Saturday. Near the middle of the set, after ripping through a bunch of their greatest hits, the band took a moment to honor Chris Cornell with a cover of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”. Watch fan-shot footage below.
“This one’s for you Chris,” the band tweeted prior to the performance.
In 2015, GNR bassist Duff McKagan collaborated with Cornell as part of a Mad Season reunion performance staged by surviving members Mike McCready and Barrett Martin and also featuring the Seattle Symphony Orchestra.
Setlist:
It’s So Easy
Mr. Brownstone
Chinese Democracy
Welcome to the Jungle
Double Talkin’ Jive
Better
Estranged
Live and Let Die (Wings cover)
Rocket Queen
You Could Be Mine
This I Love
Civil War (with “Voodoo Child” outro)
Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden cover) (Chris Cornell tribute, live debut)
Coma
Speak Softly Love (Love Theme From The Godfather) (Nino Rota cover) (instrumental)
Sweet Child O’ Mine
Out Ta Get Me
Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd cover)
November Rain (“Layla” piano)
Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan cover)
Nightrain
Encore:
Patience
There Was a Time