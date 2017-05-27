Guns N’ Roses kicked off their 2017 summer tour at Slane Castle in Ireland on Saturday. Near the middle of the set, after ripping through a bunch of their greatest hits, the band took a moment to honor Chris Cornell with a cover of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”. Watch fan-shot footage below.

“This one’s for you Chris,” the band tweeted prior to the performance.

This one's for you Chris.

Black Hole Sun.

Live from Slane, Ireland.#GNRinSlane — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) May 27, 2017

In 2015, GNR bassist Duff McKagan collaborated with Cornell as part of a Mad Season reunion performance staged by surviving members Mike McCready and Barrett Martin and also featuring the Seattle Symphony Orchestra.

Setlist:

It’s So Easy

Mr. Brownstone

Chinese Democracy

Welcome to the Jungle

Double Talkin’ Jive

Better

Estranged

Live and Let Die (Wings cover)

Rocket Queen

You Could Be Mine

This I Love

Civil War (with “Voodoo Child” outro)

Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden cover) (Chris Cornell tribute, live debut)

Coma

Speak Softly Love (Love Theme From The Godfather) (Nino Rota cover) (instrumental)

Sweet Child O’ Mine

Out Ta Get Me

Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd cover)

Play Video

November Rain (“Layla” piano)

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan cover)

Nightrain

Encore:

Patience

There Was a Time