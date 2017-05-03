On July 7th, HAIM will release their first album in almost four years, Something to Tell You. The follow-up to the widely acclaimed Days Are Gone was teased with last month’s “Right Now” (alongside its Paul Thomas Anderson-directed visual). The three Haim sisters are back today with the LP’s official lead single, “Want You Back”.

Employing their faultless, ’70s-tinged pop rock, HAIM look back on a relationship that they regrettably took for granted. “I said we were opposite lovers, you kept trying to prove me wrong,” Danielle recalls. “And I know that I ran you down, so you ran away with your heart. But just know that I want you back.” Stream it down below.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, it was revealed that U2 might’ve had a hand in the early brainstorming stages for the album. Dev Hynes also joins Rostam Batmanglij and super producer (and Danielle’s beau) Ariel Rechtshaid as a credited contributor.