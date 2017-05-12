Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

HAIM unveil studio version of “Right Now” — listen

Plus, they've revealed the tracklist for their new album, Something To Tell You

by
on May 11, 2017, 11:45pm
0 comments

Back in April, HAIM announced the July 7th release of their sophomore album, Something To Tell You. They also unveiled a live video for the track “Right Now” directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Now, the studio version of “Right Now” has been unveiled. You can stream it — er, right now via the widgets below.

Additionally, HAIM have the release the tracklist for Something To Tell You. The album’s proper lead single, “Want You Back”, serves as the opening track.

Something To Tell You Tracklist:
01. Want You Back
02. Nothing’s Wrong
03. Little Of Your Love
04. Ready For You
05. Something To Tell You
06. You Never Knew
07. Kept Me Crying
08. Found It In Silence
09. Walking Away
10. Right Now
11. Night So Long

Previous Story
Fleet Foxes premiere new song “Fool’s Errand” — listen
Next Story
No Doubt/AFI supergroup DREAMCAR release self-titled debut album: Stream/download
No comments
More Stories