Back in April, HAIM announced the July 7th release of their sophomore album, Something To Tell You. They also unveiled a live video for the track “Right Now” directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Now, the studio version of “Right Now” has been unveiled. You can stream it — er, right now via the widgets below.
Additionally, HAIM have the release the tracklist for Something To Tell You. The album’s proper lead single, “Want You Back”, serves as the opening track.
Something To Tell You Tracklist:
01. Want You Back
02. Nothing’s Wrong
03. Little Of Your Love
04. Ready For You
05. Something To Tell You
06. You Never Knew
07. Kept Me Crying
08. Found It In Silence
09. Walking Away
10. Right Now
11. Night So Long