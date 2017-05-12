Back in April, HAIM announced the July 7th release of their sophomore album, Something To Tell You. They also unveiled a live video for the track “Right Now” directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Now, the studio version of “Right Now” has been unveiled. You can stream it — er, right now via the widgets below.

Additionally, HAIM have the release the tracklist for Something To Tell You. The album’s proper lead single, “Want You Back”, serves as the opening track.

Something To Tell You Tracklist:

01. Want You Back

02. Nothing’s Wrong

03. Little Of Your Love

04. Ready For You

05. Something To Tell You

06. You Never Knew

07. Kept Me Crying

08. Found It In Silence

09. Walking Away

10. Right Now

11. Night So Long