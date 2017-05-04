HBO is developing four Game of Thrones spin-offs simultaneously

When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. Or, if you’re HBO, you just find a way to keep the game going for infinity. That seems to be their plan, as the network is reportedly hoping to extend the unimaginably successful Game of Thrones universe by developing four separate spin-offs at the same time.

With the series set to conclude with next year’s eighth season, it makes sense that HBO would want to continue capitalizing on the popularity of author George R.R. Martin’s world of fantasy. According to Entertainment Weekly, their plan involves hiring four writers — two of whom are working with Martin — to each develop their own spin-offs that would “explore different time periods of George R. R. Martin’s vast and rich universe.” Depending on how the pitches go, any number of the projects could end up being made, either as a miniseries or a standard show.

Martin is teamed with Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Secret Service, X-Men: First Class) and Carly Wray (Mad Men) on their projects, while Max Borensetein (Kong: Skull Island) and Brian Helgeland (A Knight’s Tale, L.A. Confidential) are each working on their own. Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss previously indicated they wouldn’t be involved in any attempt at spin-off, but HBO said in a statement that they’d be executive producing whatever series make it to the screen alongside Martin. “We will support [Benioff and Weiss] as they take a much-deserved break from writing about Westeros once the final season is complete,” the network said.

HBO isn’t giving the writers any firm deadlines, hoping instead that allowing them to work freely will lead to at least one viable GoT expansion series. “There is no set timetable for these projects,” read a statement. “We’ll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in.”

Season seven of Game of Thrones premieres on July 16th. Watch the latest teaser below.