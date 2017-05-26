Here’s Gillian Anderson as Ziggy Stardust-era David Bowie in American Gods

Media is one of the more beguiling New Gods in Neil Gaiman’s American Gods, as it can take on the appearance of numerous characters from pop culture. Though a minor character in the book, Media understandably seems to be taking on a larger presence in Bryan Fuller’s TV adaptation — which we really dug, by the way — wherein the god is played by The X-Files alum Gillian Anderson. As in the book, Media first appears to Shadow as Lucille Ball. What’s new to the series, however, is Media’s turn as Ziggy Stardust-era David Bowie.

(Read: Starz’s American Gods Proves Great Art Is Ready to Serve in Times of Great Chaos)

The A.V. Club obtained a clip of Media-as-Bowie’s first scene and it’s a striking one. Set to air this Sunday, Anderson’s Bowie is spot-on, as are the character’s fashion and makeup flourishes. In the clip below, watch the character verbally spar with Bruce Langley’s Technical Boy in a scene that’s set to air during the series’ fifth episode this Sunday.

We’re looking forward to seeing who else Anderson will appear as. Rumors say Judy Garland and Marilyn Monroe are possibilities, but we’re hoping for a Dana Scully appearance.