High & Low Festival is a new one-day event being put on by Los Angeles radio station KROQ. It goes down September 7th at the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino, California.

Brand New, Death Cab For Cutie, and Tegan & Sara lead the inaugural bill. Other notable acts include Best Coast, Cloud Nothings, PUP, (Sandy) Alex G, and Charly Bliss.

Plus, our friends at The Hard Times will be curating live comedy.

General admission and VIP passes are now on sale.

See the full lineup: